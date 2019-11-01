SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,792,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 6,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.97. 98,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,918. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.63. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $216.97 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.647 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

