SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.72, approximately 3,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 339,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.