SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 330,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,139. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $491.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,476,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 90,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 223,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SpartanNash by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 285,630 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SpartanNash by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 505,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 131,984 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

