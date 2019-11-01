Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Spartan Motors updated its FY19 guidance to $0.89-0.93 EPS.

SPAR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. 32,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,757. The company has a market cap of $564.43 million, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Spartan Motors has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $17.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPAR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $171,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,414,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

