SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues Earnings Results

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $418.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.35 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 15.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 215,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,025. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on shares of SP Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,250 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $46,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

