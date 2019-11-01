Somerset Trust Co Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,324 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Apple by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $248.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $249.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,099.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.