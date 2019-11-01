Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

WNDW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,312. Solarwindow Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Solarwindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating see-through windows and products for detached homes and commercial buildings. Its SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.

