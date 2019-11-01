Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
WNDW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,312. Solarwindow Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.
Solarwindow Technologies Company Profile
