Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$31.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$25.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$49.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snc-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.19.

TSE:SNC traded up C$1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,234. Snc-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$15.47 and a twelve month high of C$50.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.33) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.7704296 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

