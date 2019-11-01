Smithfield Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.75. 4,584,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,018,250. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.85. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $304.55.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.