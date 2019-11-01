Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 679 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,667 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $35,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.96.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,801.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,511. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,966. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average of $120.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

