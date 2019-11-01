Smith Salley & Associates Raises Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.1% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,613,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,904,000 after acquiring an additional 182,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,038,000 after acquiring an additional 83,454 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 88,077 shares of company stock worth $4,401,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.51.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,169,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,731. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $94.98.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

