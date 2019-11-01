Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 3,569 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in BB&T were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BB&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in BB&T by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in BB&T during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in BB&T by 49.6% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BB&T during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $225,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock valued at $713,290,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,074. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $54.41.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

