Smith Salley & Associates Buys 820 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 68,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $11,676,021.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $3,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,233,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,451,534 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.18. 8,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,304. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.96.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.