Smith Salley & Associates Buys 283 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,909. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.45 and a 12 month high of $178.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.