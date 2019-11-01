Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,697,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,102,477. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $211.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.