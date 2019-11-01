Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Trading Down 5.9%

Smart Employee Benefits Inc (CVE:SEB) shares traded down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 51,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 64,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market cap of $26.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39.

Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides professional services and software-enabled services in the areas of healthcare transaction processing and software solutions for corporate and government clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Employee Benefits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Employee Benefits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.