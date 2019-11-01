Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Slack (NYSE:WORK) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $22.00, approximately 5,691,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 8,399,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Specifically, major shareholder Allen Shim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 27,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $782,209.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 208,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,097 shares of company stock valued at $5,979,078 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Slack from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.63.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

