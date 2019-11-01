Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,442.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 105,634 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $76,373.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,031 shares in the company, valued at $15,598,169.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,002 shares of company stock worth $1,226,654. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

