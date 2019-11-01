Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Skyline were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 99.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 160.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 1.0% during the second quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 216,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $448,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,910,366.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 15,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $501,128.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,694 shares in the company, valued at $23,750,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,846 shares of company stock worth $5,410,565 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of SKY stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.79. 1,272,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,662. Skyline Co. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

