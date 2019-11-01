Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd (CVE:SYH) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 440436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of $12.16 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54.

About Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.