SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.10

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.10. SJM shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 300 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on SJMHF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised SJM from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SJM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

