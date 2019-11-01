SJA Financial Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 231,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $93.94. 3,685,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435,003. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $95.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.