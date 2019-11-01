SJA Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 198,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,172,000 after buying an additional 143,689 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6,143.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 125,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 123,850 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,083.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $773,000.

NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.63. 75,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,521. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.25 and a 12-month high of $107.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $106.50.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

