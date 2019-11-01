Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.57

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.57 and last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 46656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $27,602.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 643 shares of company stock worth $37,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 78.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 21.5% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

