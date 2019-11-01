Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.92

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 12168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 952.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 184.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 22.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

