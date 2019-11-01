Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.92

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 12168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 952.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 184.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 22.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
