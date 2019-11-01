SimiGon (LON:SIM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.47

SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.47 and traded as low as $7.08. SimiGon shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 50,000 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.83.

SimiGon Company Profile (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for defense and civilian applications worldwide. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, research and development, operations analysis, and entertainment.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for SimiGon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SimiGon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.