Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Up 6.5%

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, 359,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 560,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRRA. ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 981.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 98.4% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 248,038 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 84.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 899,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 412,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 22.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.