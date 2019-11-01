Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 18.9% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 106,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 16,843 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 6.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,363,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 78,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 105.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 275,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 141,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NFJ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,280. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

