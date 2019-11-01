Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG traded up $7.14 on Friday, hitting $1,267.25. 121,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,231.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,177.20. The firm has a market cap of $875.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,299.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,484 shares of company stock worth $4,182,930 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.27.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

