Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys 722 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 94,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

LOW traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

