Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys 132 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 996.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893,238 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,672,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686,131 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,405.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,560,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $879,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 126.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,465,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,599,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,163 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $68.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 599,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,997. The firm has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $385,444.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,392. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.