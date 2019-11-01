Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Stake in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,888,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 138.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,151,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,495 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $7,885,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 562.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,072,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 910,448 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

CNX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. 92,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CNX Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.10 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3.16%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

