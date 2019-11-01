Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

In other news, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $163,658.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.34. 18,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.36. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.91. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

CAKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $40.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.