Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 1.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Raytheon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.40. The stock had a trading volume of 39,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,808. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $216.54.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

