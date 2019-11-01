Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $828,000 Stock Position in Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Friedman Industries were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 59,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,257. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a 0.04000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

