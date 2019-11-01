Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 30.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Perma-Pipe International were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 36,492 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPIH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

PPIH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.98. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,248. Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

