Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 111,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 585,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $52,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 40,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. PDC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCE. BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America raised PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on PDC Energy to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

