Short Interest in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Drops By 12.7%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,210,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after acquiring an additional 359,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,321 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,531,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 339,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,211,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 737,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WPM traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,612. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of -0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
