Short Interest in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Drops By 12.7%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,210,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after acquiring an additional 359,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,321 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,531,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 339,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,211,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 737,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,612. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of -0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $189.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

