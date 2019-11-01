Short Interest in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Grows By 12.0%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SUPN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.57. 20,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,337. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar bought 7,200 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 232,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,740 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.