Short Interest in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Drops By 7.2%

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,896 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 33.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,115 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 39.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,964,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,451,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,982,000 after acquiring an additional 665,146 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3,150.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,139,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,541 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.40. 1,024,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,467. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pentair has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

