Short Interest in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Rises By 14.2%

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,400 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 581,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after purchasing an additional 40,238 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 609,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 321,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Opus Bank stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Opus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $849.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

