Short Interest in OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Increases By 6.7%

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $3,320,000.00. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $105,380.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,071,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,480.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.