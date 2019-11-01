Short Interest in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) Expands By 11.0%

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 8,810,000 shares. Currently, 78.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRAC shares. Citigroup cut Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Keane Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. R. F. Lafferty cut Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

Get Keane Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRAC remained flat at $$4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $477.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.38. Keane Group has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Keane Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keane Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Keane Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Keane Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Keane Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keane Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Keane Group by 266.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.