Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Rises By 10.4%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 46,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITRN shares. TheStreet lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 45,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $531.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $71.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.09 million. Research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,441,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,384,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 653,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,351,000 after buying an additional 181,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 381,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 224,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

