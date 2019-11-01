Short Interest in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Decreases By 13.9%

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 13,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $31,314.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,088,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,498,918.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,189 shares of company stock valued at $50,147. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,048,000 after acquiring an additional 730,728 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares during the period. 47.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

III traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.22. 77,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,365. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $110.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on III. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

