Short Interest in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Decreases By 13.9%

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HMC stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.39. 5,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,361. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $30.12.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $36.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 23.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

