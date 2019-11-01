Short Interest in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Decreases By 7.5%

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 283,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EYEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Eyenovia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eyenovia stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 544,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,896 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 3.31% of Eyenovia worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYEN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,166. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

