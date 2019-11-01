Short Interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Decreases By 13.6%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,750,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 19,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DAL stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.02. 5,279,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,764. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 105.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

