Short Interest in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Declines By 13.7%

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,800 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the September 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4,581.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.40. 656,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,467. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.37. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.15.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.