Short Interest in Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) Declines By 11.0%

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Chinanet Online stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Chinanet Online has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a negative net margin of 11.13%.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

