Short Interest in Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) Declines By 11.0%

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2019 // Comments off

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Chinanet Online stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Chinanet Online has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a negative net margin of 11.13%.

Chinanet Online Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Chinanet Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinanet Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.